Casper Happenings (11/1/24): Community Coffee Day, Death Cafe and more

CASPER, Wyo. — It might be a bit blustery in Casper today, but don’t let that stop you from adventuring forth and having a good time somewhere in town.

Here’s a sample of events scheduled to take place today.

For more happenings in and around Casper, visit the Oil City News Calendar of Events.

UniWyo Credit Union Community Coffee Day

UniWyo Credit Union, 4015 Plaza Drive in Casper, is brewing up something special. Swing by the Plaza Branch location between 9 a.m. and noon and savor a complimentary cup of freshly brewed coffee from Metro Coffee.

But that’s not all! As a token of appreciation, you’ll go home with a UniWyo glass mug and a custom community pour over packet.

Death Cafe for Día de los Muertos

Join at the Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive in Casper, from 11 a.m. to noon for a special Dia de los Muertos Death Café! Together, share stories, celebrate life and honor the memories of those we’ve lost in a safe and welcoming space.

Elk Fire Relief Community Pint Night

Swing by the Black Tooth Brewery taproom, 322 S. David St. Suite A in Casper, for this special Community Pint night, starting at 3 p.m. Get a chance to win the 50/50 raffle, enjoy music from The Wyoming Wayfinders and enjoy dinner from The Hangry Dog!

A Día de los Muertos Celebration

Join The Nicolaysen Art Museum, 400 E. Collins Drive in Casper, for its Día de los Muertos celebration. This special event, starting at 5 p.m., honors the beautiful tradition of remembering and celebrating loved ones who have passed.

The evening will feature a vibrant Aztec altar and ofrendas created by students from the Natrona County School District, traditional dancers and art activities for the entire family.

While the event is free to attend, donations are appreciated to help the museum continue creating and sharing meaningful art experiences with the community.

Wagon Wheel Halloween Party

Join Wagon Wheel Roller Skating, 305 Van Horn Ave. in Casper, for a Halloween party from 6 to 9 p.m. Wear your costumes (but be mindful of masks while skating). There will be prizes for the best costumes.