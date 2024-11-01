17-Year-Old in Serious, but Stable Condition after apparent Stabbing in Casper

Just before 9:30 p.m. on October 31st the Casper Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at the 1500 block of North Poplar Street in Casper.

They arrived to find a conscious 17-year-old girl with an apparent knife wound to the abdomen.

Life saving measures were initiated and the juvenile was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

A CPD statement notes that witnesses identified a suspect vehicle which was quickly located and stopped by partnering law enforcement agencies.

Three juveniles were in the vehicle including the suspect, a female juvenile, age 17.

The suspect was interviewed by detectives and arrested; a recommended charge of felony aggravated assault was referred to the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

Casper Police Department Officers continued to process the scene and interview witnesses through Friday morning.

At this time, it is believed that all persons involved with this incident have been accounted for and there is no known, ongoing threat.

