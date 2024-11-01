Dean Morgan and Casper College bands join for free Friday night recital

CASPER, Wyo. – The Dean Morgan Middle School Advanced Band will join the Casper College Concert Band on Friday, Nov. 1, for a special recital.

According to a release from Casper College, the recital in the Wheeler Concert Hall at Casper College is free and open to the public. It starts at 7 p.m.

The bands, under the direction of Toby Clouser for Dean Morgan, and Joshua R. Mietz for Casper College, will perform Walter Cummings’ “Aspen Song” and Randall D. Standridge’s “Warriors of the 16th Empire.” The bands will also perform individually, with the DMMS band performing two additional works and the CCCB performing three more, according to the release.