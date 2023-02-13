Casper Firefighters Recognize Jenny Henderson with Brotherhood Award

Jenny Henderson received the Brotherhood Award for embodying selflessness, compassion, and a commitment to helping others.

"She has a heart of gold and is always there to lend a helping hand" ~ Casper Firefighters

The Brotherhood Award serves as a way for the Casper Firefighters to recognize the selfless actions of one of our own.

The award is meant to recognize an individual who goes above and beyond in their efforts to assist and support their fellow Brothers and Sisters on the Fire Department, as well as the Community of Casper as a whole.

The award is a testament to the individual's selfless spirit and their willingness to help

others without expecting anything in return.

In essence, the Brotherhood Award is a recognition of an individual's dedication to the principles of brotherhood and their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those around them.

"Please join us in congratulating Jennifer Henderson on this well deserved honor. Jenn

has a gift for bringing people together and making everyone feel like they are part of a

team. Her positive attitude and unwavering support have made a lasting impact on all

those around her. She has been instrumental in helping other Casper Firefighters who

are in need and she makes a difference every day in the lives of our citizens. She has a

heart of gold and is always there to lend a helping hand" read a news release from the Casper Firefighters.