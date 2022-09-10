Casper Firefighters Holding Annual Stair Climb to Honor 9/11 Victims and Local Fallen Heroes

September 11, 2001 is a day that will forever live in infamy. It was a day of great tragedy, but it was also a day of tremendous heroism. The various accounts of first responders putting their lives on the line, simply for the possibility of saving others are as much a part of that day, and the subsequent days as anything else.

Get our free mobile app

9/11 is a day that will be remembered forever and now, 21 years later, we still honor those who lost their lives, fighting for the lives of others.

Casper Firefighters, more than maybe anyone, know how much courage, strength and resolve it takes to do what they do on a daily basis and, because of that, they will once again be honoring those who lost their lives.

Read More: He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire

Casper firefighters are holding their annual 9/11 remembrance stair climb on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

It's happening at the Downtown Parking Garage on Wolcott Street, beginning at 9 a.m. and it's open to all other first responders, agencies, and the general public.

"Each tower had 110 floors," Casper firefighters wrote on their Facebook page. "It will take 28 climbs of the Downtown Parking Garage stairs to equal 110 floors."

They noted that this is a very strenuous activity and that those who are participating should be aware of how physical it actually is and consult their physician before participating.

There will be a signup sheet/release at the location, as well as bottles of water (while supplies last).

Read More: Close to Home: Casper Firefighter Thanks Colleagues Who Put Out Fire Near His Home While He Was Away

This will be a physically, and emotionally, taxing event but it will also be incredibly powerful. This year, the climb won't only be honoring those involved in 9/11.

"For those that would like to honor our own local fallen members we have historically added an extra tower ascent per recently fallen member," Casper firefighters wrote. "One for Steve Klockseim, one for Captain Atkinson, one for Captain Trott, one for Captain Low, one for Natrona County Fire Investigator Dave Baker, and one for Natrona County Firefighter Adam Longo."