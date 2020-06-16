Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Three Structure Fires on Tuesday

The Casper Fire-EMS Department responded to three structure fires, one wildland fire, and several medical calls on Tuesday, according to news releases from department spokesman Patrick McJunkin.

About 12:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for a fire alarm at a building in the 6000 block of East Second Street.

Dispatchers told the firefighters that the building's occupants had used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire they believed was in a light fixture.

However, crews found smoke coming coming from the roof and inside a large commercial structure. Molten material from the light fixture ignited flammable materials. The fire was out and crews ventilated the building.

The cause of the fire appears accidental from the light fixture. Damage was minimal and occupants were able to return to normal business.

--------------

About 3 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS crews were called to a structure fire in the 1100 block of North Beech Street, and found heavy, wind-driven fire on the exterior of a single-wide mobile home and extending into a neighboring single-wide mobile home.

Controlling the fire took 15 minutes.

There were no occupants in the residences and no injuries were reported. One dog was rescued while another was sheltered in a safe area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, damage to both residences was substantial and the four occupants were unable to return. They were assisted by the City/County Burn Fund and the Red Cross.

---------------

About 4 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Center Street where they found smoke in an apartment unit caused by burned food on a stove top.

They checked the area for other possible fire, found none, then used fans to clear smoke from the residence.

The occupant had left the apartment and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire appears accidental and the result of unattended cooking.

Damage was minimal. The occupant returned after the smoke was removed.

Agencies assisting the Casper Fire-EMS Department included the Evansville Fire Department, the Casper Police Department, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power and the Wyoming Medical Center.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: