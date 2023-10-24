Casper Fire-EMS Rescue 3 Cats, 5 Kittens, 1 Dog, and 1 Rabbit From Apartment Fire

At 2:53 PM this afternoon, Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to Pennsylvania Avenue for an apartment fire.

Per the agency, they said vigilant neighbors phoned 911 and reported seeing flames and smoke in a window of a neighboring apartment.

Firefighters arrived to find a multi-family wood-frame apartment building with smoke and fire in one apartment.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire. They conducted a search of the structure and found no human occupants, but 3 cats, 5 kittens, 1 dog, and 1 rabbit that were all rescued.

Special recognition is given to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center crew of MS 300 for their emergency care of the animals during firefighting operations.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 6 units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, and other Chief Officers. Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, Metro Animal Control Officers, and Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Several investigators with Casper Fire-EMS also responded to the scene. Due to smoke and fire damage, the residents of the home are temporarily displaced.

The residents of the home received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund, and accommodation courtesy of the Best Western Hotel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS took the opportunity to remind citizens and visitors that working smoke alarms save lives. "Install and maintain smoke alarms on every level of your home. Newer smoke alarms feature batteries that will last through the entire lifetime of the alarm - consider replacing aging smoke alarms with these new and easy-to-use units. Check your smoke alarms regularly."

