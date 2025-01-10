Casper Film Fest to Premier Made-in-Wyoming ‘Pacifica,’ Featuring Locals

The Casper International Film Festival returns for the second year in 2025 on January 31st through February 2nd.

In partnership with the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, it will feature films made by Wyoming filmmakers and international producers.

“Casper is a growing hub for film in Wyoming,” said Dennis Rollins, Chair of the Casper International Film Festival committee. “Having this event back for the second year allows us to highlight the importance of film, filmmakers and this type of artistic creation in Wyoming.

The festival will take place in the heart of downtown Casper at Frontier Brewing Co., with additional events that include film workshops, Q+A sessions with filmmakers and a reception with high school filmmakers.

It will also include a film premier for the recently completed movie, Pacifica (2024), which was made in Wyoming and features several local residents.

According to IMBD, the film is about a man named Daniel who is on a road trip through the American West with his teenage daughter Artis.

They live in a golden bubble camping and enjoying the landscape, but whenever people approach them, Artis runs off, leaving Daniel anxiously searching for her.

As they cross the Great Plains and head into the Rocky Mountains, Artis starts disappearing more and more, slowly turning Daniel's dream bubble into a nightmare.

'Pacifica.' is a film about loss, denial and America's complex relationship with guns."

The Casper International Film Festival’s partners include the McMurray Foundation, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Casper Area Wyoming Community Foundation, Wyoming PBS Network and 5150’ Local with Visit Casper.

Brrrrds that Don't Ditch Wyoming in the Winter Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM