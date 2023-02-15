Casper Felon Escapee from Detention Center Appears in Court

The felon who had earlier escaped from detention this week appeared by video in Natrona County Circuit Court for Initial Appearances today.

Jonathan Arquette, 25, heard the single charge from Judge Brian Christiansen.

Escaping from a detention center is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He was currently on probation for a third time possession of a controlled substance charge at the time of his arrest.

The assistant district attorney said that "from the sounds of it" this was not a case of him leaving and failing to return.

The attorney said that this was a premeditated escape.

She said other people at CRC knew he was going to leave.

Per her recommendation, Christiansen agreed to set bond at $40,000 cash or surety.