Casper Family Transforms Home into the North Pole

A Casper family has gone all-out to tranform their home into the North Pole.

Carolyn Reilly has been waiting all year to open their doors to the community. She decided she wanted to try to create a fun holiday event for kiddos at the end of the Christmas season last year. She scoured the sales and ended up with more than ten Christmas trees and dozens of boxes of decorations.

After Thanksgiving this year, Reilly and her family moved their furniture to the garage to make room for the project. She's set up a workspace for Santa and constructed a toy shoot out of cardboard coming from the attic.

Reilly hopes this will be the start of a bigger tradition year-after-year. She, her husband, and two boys moved to Wyoming from Nevada a couple of years ago. When her sons were little, she would take them to Santa's Workshop in Arizona, an immersive experience that they still esteem a favorite memory today. Inspired, she decided to do something similiar from Casper.

Reilly is inviting the public to the space seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until Dec. 24. There you will meet with Mrs. Claus for cookies, sing Christmas songs, and write letters. Santa will make an appearance on Saturdays.

"We will listen to the special weather news channel at the North Pole and I will give each child a special Christmas jingle bell that represents how magical Christmas is and a package of reindeer food" says the host.

The event costs $30 per person, but if you bring a toy or a an item of food for the Food Bank, you'll get $5 off.

This event is located at 4330 Mink in Casper.