Casper Family Aquatic Center Opens Next Week

On Monday, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be open after months of being closed to the public.

The Aquatic Center will resume all regular programming and operations, including water walking, lap swimming, lessons, open swim and private rentals.

In July last year they announced that they would close for the rest of the year to begin the first phase of construction.

The renovation focused on the roof, windows, slide tower, the heating ventilation air conditioning system, and structural support.

The Aquatic Center will close again in May for phase two of construction.