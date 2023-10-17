Casper Drug Smuggler Sentenced to 90 Months in Federal Prison After Conspiring from the CRC

A Casper inmate was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl from the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse this morning, Oct. 17.

Jonathan Castillo was found guilty of conspiracy to deliver 8,000 fentanyl pills by mail. His sentence is to run concurrent to a state sentence he is currently serving. Skavdahl granted Castillo's request to serve the federal sentence in either Arizona (to be closer to his family in Mexico) or Oregon.

"Mr. Castillo, unfortunately you have spent most of your time in the United States in custody" said Skavdahl in today's sentencing. The judge continued that Castillo has the benefits of dual citizenship and a home and ranch in Mexico, yet is "engaged in the distribution of a poison that is killing people left and right."

The underlying charges for this sentence comes from a package apprehended by a task force officer with the Druge Enforcement Administration. The package contained 8,000 fentanyl pills that were addressed to a pseudonym in Hulett, Wyoming.

Cell phone records indicate that Castillo was the middle man facilitating the supplier by telling them where to send the package via text message. At the time, Castillo was in custody at the Casper Re-Entry Center for prior drug charges.

READ ALSO: Former Casper Inmate Smuggles Fentanyl into Wyoming via Teddy Bear

Wyoming Welcomes 22 New Citizens at Naturalization Ceremony Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media