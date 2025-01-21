Casper Designer Ari Burback Set To Shine At Paris Fashion Week

A 21-year-old Casper resident's GARMS 1 of 1 fashion brand will present eight runway looks during Paris Fashion Week, in collaboration with New York City-based fashion company Flying Solo.

Ari Burback will fly to Paris on March 6 to present different looks, featuring upwards of 40 unique pieces, on one of the most famous runways in the world. There, she said she will be seen by scouts, celebrities and representatives of various fashion brands.

“Paris Fashion Week is for those sought after and new trends and those new and emerging designers” Burback said in a written statement sent to press. “That’s the place to be to discover what’s new and what’s ahead of its time.”

Burback knows she is a designer ahead of her time. Her brand optimizes recycled materials, turning them into works of wearable art.

She was scouted by fashion brand Flying Solo NYC to appear in the company’s show alongside just a few other designers after her appearance at Denver Fashion Week in 2024.

“I got the email from Flying Solo literally the day after my collection showed. They said, ‘we want you.’ So, just in the last year there’s been so much growth,” Burback said.

“It’s been so different for me and I’ve learned so much about what it means to be a business owner.”

The ruggedness and hardy spirit of Wyoming has also influenced Burback’s work.

She said that being able to represent her home state on such a large stage is important to her.

“I think it brings different levels and types of things that inspire me with the Wyoming landscapes and the things that I endure,” Burback said.

"Things here are different, especially with the climate, which is why I make a lot of fall and winter pieces. That’s the climate here

most of the time.”

The designer will be participating in Paris Fashion Week’s women’s fall and winter event, where she will have the chance to show these pieces off and let the world see what Wyoming has to offer to the fashion scene.

