Tonight, Casper City Council is expected to take up a proposal to install a new, marked crosswalk at the intersection of South Poplar and Granada Avenue. The move comes after a Southridge Elementary student was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike across Poplar back in late August.

According to a city staff memo, the boy broke his arm in the crash. The driver later admitted to “probably going too fast and should have been paying better attention.”

Casper Police data shows that stretch of Poplar — from 25th Street to Wyoming Boulevard — sees thousands of vehicles every day, with traffic peaking at more than 500 cars an hour during the morning and afternoon rush. And while most drivers aren’t flying down the road, about 85% still exceed the 30 mph speed limit.

Among all the unmarked intersections along the 1.25-mile stretch, Poplar and Granada has seen the most reported accidents.

If approved, the new crosswalk would cost the city about $370 for striping and another $725 for signage — a small price, city staff say, for a safer route to school.

Each year in Wyoming, pedestrian and bicycle accidents contribute to a significant number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities. In 2023, there were 42 bicycle crashes resulting in 40 injuries and 2 fatalities.

Furthermore, pedestrian fatalities have been a concern, with 9 reported in 2023 Wyoming Department of Transportation. These incidents highlight the ongoing need for improved infrastructure and safety measures to protect vulnerable road users across the state.