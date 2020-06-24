Casper Couple Sentenced to Prison in Cheyenne Chase, Shootout

A Casper couple will be spending years behind bars after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and shootout through Cheyenne last year.

Laramie County District Court Judge Steven Sharpe on Tuesday sentenced Dominique Childers and his girlfriend, Chasity Jacobs, to 50-70 years and 25-35 years, respectively.

A jury in December found Childers guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of felony property destruction, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor property destruction, reckless endangering and eluding.

Jacobs, who had previously pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, was found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted second-degree murder and reckless endangering.

Court records say Childers was driving a stolen car 115 mph when a Wyoming trooper tried to stop him and Jacobs on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne on May 3, 2019.

Childers failed to pull over, leading the trooper into Cheyenne where police eventually took over the pursuit.

During the chase, multiple shots were fired at the trooper and at a police officer.

The police officer returned fire, striking Childers twice, and Childers eventually crashed into the steel fence around the Cheyenne VA.