Casper Could See Near-Record High Temperature Thursday

Casper, along with much of Wyoming, started out September with one of the earliest snowfalls for the Cowboy State.

Now the area could find itself with some of its hottest days for this time of year.

That's according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The weather service says temperatures could get up to 86 degrees in the Casper area. Casper's record-high of 87 for September 24 was set in 1966.

Other areas could see their temperature records broken.