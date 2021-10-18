Casper Could Get Up To 10 Inches Of Snow, Travel ‘Very Difficult’

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for central Wyoming including Casper and forecasters say the region could receive up to 10 inches of snow.

According to the watch, the area could see accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 10 inches possible.

The storm is expected to hit late Monday night and last through Tuesday evening.

"Travel could be very difficult, including along I-25 and in the Casper area," the watch states. "Wet or slushy roads during the day may become very slick and snow-covered toward sunset, making travel particularly hazardous."

According to the latest forecast from the weather service, rain showers are expected to hit the area Monday night and continue through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Then, the showers are expected to change to snow.

Winds could gust up to 22 mph into the afternoon.

Other impacted areas include southern Fremont County, Converse County, northern Albany County and northern Carbon County.

Sunny weather is expected to return to the area and stick around on Wednesday.