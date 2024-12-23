Obituaries: Baker; Grieve; Lewis; Mayes; Rayburn; Salisbury; Solberg; Thorseth

Ann Baker: 1944 – 2024

Ann Baker, 80, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on December 8, 2024. She was born on May 3, 1944, in Soda Springs, Idaho, to Joseph Charles (Joe) Lallatin and Donna Marie (Palmer) Lallatin. Ann’s family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she later met and married her beloved husband, Danny Baker.

As a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and homemaker, Ann dedicated her life to caring for others with unwavering kindness and generosity. To her grandchildren, and those closest to her, she was lovingly known as Granny Annie. Her nurturing spirit touched the lives of many, as she always put the needs of others before her own.

Ann is lovingly remembered by her husband, Danny Baker; two daughters, Denise (Gary) Smiley and Brittney Baker; seven grandchildren: Jordan, Jaidyn, Briley, Megan, Hanna, Shandell, Kaysey; and three great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Billy) Watson; sister-in-law, Linda (Philip) Parkinson; and brother-in-law, Johnny Baker; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Donna Lallatin; two brothers, Bruce and Jerry Lallatin; her son, David Baker; and beloved grandsons, Jeremy Jones and Logan Jones.

Ann’s legacy of love and selflessness will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. We will always love you, Granny Annie.

loading...

Cynthia “Cyd” Lynn Grieve: 1955 – 2024

Cynthia “Cyd” Lynn Grieve, 69, of Casper, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Cyd was born Cynthia Lynn Garner to Shirley Garner (nee White) and Charles “Chuck” Garner on February 26, 1955 in Casper, Wyoming. She attended Natrona County High School and married her teenage sweetheart, Glenn Grieve, also of Casper, in 1975. They have two children together: Alexis Grieve born in 1980 and Matthew Grieve born in 1986.

A lifelong lover of education, Cyd was the recipient of many higher education degrees. She attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the late ’70s, she received two BAs, one in Women’s Studies and one in Psychology from University of Wyoming in 2002 and she went on to graduate with her Masters Degree in Social History from the University of Glasgow, Scotland in 2011.

Upon returning to the US after grad school, she began teaching community education classes in social history and phenomena, women’s history, and jewelry making. A beloved OLLI instructor, her passion was exploring revisionist histories of misunderstood people and events.

Cyd had a lively spirit and a wicked sense of humor. She enjoyed Motown music, cooking for her family and socializing with people from all backgrounds – she never met a stranger. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting, jewelry making and metalsmithing, spending time with her many pampered pets and travelling the world with her family and friends. She was happiest when she was in nature, in her flower beds, or on an adventure abroad.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters-in-law. She is survived by her husband; her children and grandchild; her brothers, Steve Garner of Casper and Russ Garner of Gillette, and many nieces and nephews.

No services by request, but anyone who knew Cyd understood how much she loved all animals, but especially her housecats. Therefore, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Casper Humane Society.

loading...

Albert A Lewis: 1952 – 2024

Albert “Bert” August Lewis passed away on Friday, December 13, 2024, at his home in Evansville, Wyoming.

Bert graduated from Douglas High School in 1970, and graduated from Votec School in Rapid City, South Dakota in August of 1973. He has also completed Fire Safety Schools for the NRA. He then went on to marry Debra Brownell on May 11th, 1974. Together they had two sons, Chad and Cole.

His career was spent predominantly in the oilfield service industry. He also worked in construction doing concrete work, pouring foundations, and framing buildings. He was an excellent self-taught mechanic, usually found rebuilding engines on his old trucks. He was a jack of all trades. Bert retired from Baker Hughes in 2017 to spend more time tinkering in his shop.

Bert’s favorite activities included hunting, fishing, and boating. He also enjoyed reading hunting magazines and raising cattle. Bert would reload his own ammunition and was a proud member of the NRA. He loved music from the 1970s on up, and watching old movies. He was a dependable and loyal friend with lifelong friendships that he cherished. He was a kind soul, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Bert was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

Albert is preceded in death by his father, Merrill Lewis of Sturgis, South Dakota; and his mother and stepfather, Marvel and Donald Wilson, of Rapid City, South Dakota.

He is survived by his son, Chad (and wife Susan) Lewis; two grandchildren, Brant and Keaton Lewis; and by his son, Cole Lewis, all of Casper, Wyoming. He is also survived by his five siblings: Steve Lewis of Lexington, North Carolina, James ”Jimmer” Lewis of Rapid City, South Dakota, Scott Lewis of Rapid City, South Dakota, Pam Ricard of Florida, Robert “Bob” Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

loading...

Bonnie Jeanne Mayes: 1941 – 2024

Resided in Casper Wyoming.

Married to the late Dick Mayes.

Survived by son, Scott Mayes; grandsons: Joshua Mayes, Derek Mayes, and William Mayes; great-grandkids: Aiedail, Norman, and Little Bonnie

There will be no memorial service as per Bonnie’s wishes.

Bonnie was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Bonnie’s love of the outdoors during summer was filled with camping, hiking, and searching for arrowheads.

She spent her winters crafting beautiful paintings and baking bread or cakes. She had an unusual but impressive talent of decorating cakes while spending endless hours on the phone chatting with friends or family.

Her smile could light up a room, her laughter could warm your heart, and her hugs could wash away any pain.

She was very devoted to God, and in our hearts, she is now at his right hand.

Bonnie will be deeply missed by the many fortunate enough to have met her in her adventures across the country.

She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband Dick Mayes at the Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery.

loading...

Janice Lee Rayburn: 1942 – 2024

Janice Lee Rayburn, also known as Jan, passed away on December 20, 2024, at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 11, 1942, in Cheyenne, and was the cherished daughter of Oliver and Dora Lock who are now with her in heaven.

Throughout her remarkable life, Jan enjoyed a career as a dedicated teacher and a Special Needs Aid, devoting herself to the education and betterment of those she encountered. Her lifetime of commitment to others extended beyond the classroom; she was a beacon of support and strength for her husband of 54 years, Jim Rayburn, and their sons, Norman and Troy, and many “Adopted” children. Jan’s presence in the lives of her grandchildren —Jazmin, Matt, Joylynn, Mark, and Sarah —and her numerous great-grandchildren was a source of immense joy and an unyielding foundation of love.

Jan was a woman of many passions and hobbies. She could often be found engaging in a head-to-head game of Kings in the Corner with Jim, as well as other games, filling rooms with music from her organ and accordion, or tending to her vibrant flower gardens. Her creativity flowed into her sewing and cooking, where each stitch and recipe was infused with warmth and care. Above all, she embraced the act of helping others, volunteering at various organizations and proudly raising her family within a Christian home.

Her personality showed through her quick wit, strength, and generous spirit. Jan was a loving force in the lives of those fortunate enough to know her; her kindness touched many hearts, leaving behind vibrant memories that will be cherished forever.

Jan is survived by her husband, Jim Rayburn; her sons, Norman and Troy and their spouses; her grandchildren: Jazmin, Matt, Joylynn, Mark, and Sarah; and a host of great-grandchildren, bringing her legacy to new generations.

A Memorial Service to honor her life will be held at 2 p.m. on December 27, 2024, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 710 East Second Street in Casper, where family and friends will gather to celebrate the light she brought to the world. Reception information will be announced at the service.

loading...

Carol Sue Salisbury: 1949 – 2024

Carol Salisbury passed away on December 19, 2024, surrounded by her family at Central Wyoming Hospice. Carol was born on June 7, 1949, in Rock Springs to Dr. James and Mary Jo Johnson. Growing up, she lived in Greybull where her father had his practice. The family later moved to Rawlins where Carol graduated, after spending her senior year in Sweden as a Rotary exchange student. When she returned, Carol enrolled at Western Wyoming College and began studying secondary education, with an emphasis in social studies.

It was in Rock Springs that she met the love of her life, Bill Salisbury. She had gone to a party with friends, and he was there celebrating his twentieth birthday. He was drawn to her Swedish accent and beautiful smile. They were true soulmates and were married less than a year later on August 9, 1968. They loved playing cards and would use their “winnings” to go to the local A&W for a snack and a root beer float. They cruised main street, went to the movies, and spent time at her grandmother’s home. Carol’s life was the definition of love and caring. Bill’s employment took them to Denver and then to Laramie, where Carol completed her education degree at the University of Wyoming in 1973. In 1974, Bill was transferred to Casper with the uranium industry, and Carol set up their home. She worked for the Wyoming Rural Electric Association and then for Worthington, Lenhart & Carpenter Engineering for several years. Their son, Matthew, was born in 1980 and Carol retired to be a full-time mother and helped Bill with the bookkeeping for his business.

Carol and Bill became active with Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church and Carol served as Clerk of Session for many years and helped start the LOGOS youth program at the church. Carol was also active in P.E.O. – Chapter O and served in various chapter offices. She enjoyed “cruising” with Bill to support his love of 1960s GM classic cars, and her favorite was her 1964 Impala Super Sport. Carol enjoyed quilting and going to quilting conferences, collecting necklaces, and fun pottery pieces- specifically cookie jars. She loved Christmas and was able to adorn their tree with her beautiful collection of Joan Rivers ornaments this year. Above all, Carol loved the fellowship created with the sharing of meals. She taught Bill and Matthew to cook, where they shared love and fellowship together at the dining room table. Carol and Bill enjoyed meeting friends for dinner at Glenrock’s Fort Diablo, one of her favorite restaurants for dinner. Each outing allowed her to connect with current friends, but also meet new friends. She treasured those times together and her beautiful smile shone brightly, just like the bright colors of the fashionable glasses she liked to wear. Carol and Bill enjoyed making the trek to the Hot August Nights car Show in Reno, NV. And just like a Hallmark movie, they would stop in Lovelock, NV at the Lover’s Lock Plaza and attach a decorative padlock to lock their love forever. It was a true testament to eternal love and they made the trek 10 times together.

Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill (Casper); son, Matthew (Grand rapids, MI); and sister, (Salt Lake City, UT). She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

A private interment is planned by the family at a future date at the Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Columbarium. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Central Wyoming Hospice for their loving care. Donations in memory of Carol may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice (319 S. Wilson; Casper, WY 82601) or Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church (4600 S. Poplar; Casper, WY 82604).

loading...

JudyLynn Solberg: 1955 – 2024

JudyLynn Solberg, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Casper, Wyoming, on December 20, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 26, 1955, in Warren, Minnesota to Dale and Ethel Larson, and lived a life rich in love, adventure, and dedication.

JudyLynn’s career was marked by her commitment to helping others. She worked for NW Services as an Exchange Student Coordinator, where her passion for nurturing connections across cultures was evident. Alongside this, she dedicated many years to various bookkeeping roles, showcasing her strong work ethic and attention to detail. Those who knew JudyLynn would agree that she embodied the phrase “tough as nails.” A devoted Christian, her kindness was unmatched, and her heart was open to everyone she met. She rarely complained and exemplified the beauty of hard work influenced by her enduring spirit.

Among her proudest accomplishments was her daughter, Deja Kinman, who she cherished deeply. JudyLynn’s love for her family was limitless. She created countless memories, from thrilling motorcycle rides through five European countries with her husband, Bob, to sun-soaked trips to Hawaii, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Europe with her daughter. JudyLynn found joy in every moment spent with her loved ones, whether riding her Harley, engaging in Jazzercise or Zumba, or simply enjoying the sounds of Elvis and Roy Orbison.

JudyLynn is lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years, Bob Solberg, and their daughter, Deja, along with her husband Brad Kinman. They carry forth JudyLynn’s legacy of love and strength. She is also survived by her sisters, Diane Nowacki of Bagley, Minnesota, and Barbara Shegitz of Lubbock, Texas, who will continue to share her stories and memories.

JudyLynn reunited in passing with her beloved parents, Dale and Ethel Larson; her two sisters, Annie Foley and Julie Kay Larson; as well as her brother, Butch Larson. Their spirits undoubtedly welcomed her with open arms, creating a joyous reunion filled with love and laughter.

As we remember JudyLynn Solberg, we celebrate a life well-lived—filled with adventure, devotion, and an unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will resonate for generations to come and will forever be cherished in the hearts of those she touched.

A memorial service is pending at this time for January 4, 2025 at Nampa Christian Center in Nampa, Idaho.

loading...

Larry Ray Thorseth: 1944 – 2024

Larry R. Thorseth passed away at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper Wyoming December 20, 2024. He lived in Casper for the last 15 years, most recently at Mountain Plaza Assisted Living and previously resided in Phoenix, Arizona.

Larry was born October 28, 1944 in Minot, North Dakota to Raymond and Lillian (Austad) Thorseth. He was a child of the prairie, a grandson of homesteaders. As a small child, and an only child, he was likely destined to spend his life near his birthplace. However, his father, employed at the Minot Daily News, was among several contracting tuberculosis there from another employee in 1949. Larry spent three summers at the North Dakota homestead of his grandparents at Roseglen, North Dakota while his father was in the San Haven, North Dakota Tuberculosis Sanitorium, with the school year in Minot with his mother. During Larry’s early grade-school years, his mother also contracted tuberculosis even though his father was said to be cured, and spent six months in the same sanitorium, a crisis resulting in complete loss of income and sale of the family home in Minot. Upon Mr. Thorseth’s release from hospital, they moved to his family’s farm near Williston, North Dakota where Larry graduated from high school. His father passed away at an early age, in 1963 at which time his mother moved the family to Bismarck, North Dakota to be near her parents and family.

Larry attended a number of colleges and universities. He was a graduate of the University of North Dakota, had several degrees from other colleges, and was a life-long learner. He thoroughly enjoyed the classroom and a learning environment, and had a keen intellect and drive to absorb information. Throughout later life, he attended college-level classes, either for credit or auditing them for his own benefit, and was active in bible study groups and in his church.

He served in the US army from 1966 to 1969, one of three out of twenty graduating from an elite training course as a communications cryptologist, and served one year in South Viet Nam using that training. He was later awarded a long overdue Veterans Administration disability due to that service, and most recently diagnosed with lung disease due to Agent Orange. He spent the majority of his working life in IT and computer maintenance, mixing that with employment as a security guard in Phoenix. He was at home in the military veteran’s environment that exists in Casper.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; grandparents, Lloyd and Anne Austad, and Andrew and Sophie Thorseth; several aunts and uncles; cousins: Erling V. Kvale, Laura Anne Jacobson, Bonnie K. Nilssen, and Robbin Austad. He is survived by cousins, Bruce Austad, Fergus Falls, Minnesota and Pamela Wieder, Georgetown, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville, where burial will take place, with a reception afterward at the Bethel Baptist Church in Casper.

Cookbooks on Display at the Natrona County Public Library The holidays are here! Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM