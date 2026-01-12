Casper Police Launch New Neighborhood Safety Initiative

The Casper Police Department is rolling out a new community-based initiative aimed at strengthening neighborhood safety by working more closely with residents to address local concerns.

The program, called the 2026 Area Initiative Project, divides the city into six geographic areas, each assigned a police lieutenant or a pair of sergeants. These area commanders will take a hands-on role in learning about safety conditions in their neighborhoods and collaborating directly with residents, officers, and community partners to address issues specific to each area.

While Casper is widely viewed as a safe community, police officials say the project is designed to be proactive and forward-thinking, ensuring that public safety efforts continue to meet community needs well into the future.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to staying engaged and working together with residents to keep Casper safe,” said Casper Police Chief Shane Chaney. “Our officers live and serve in this community, and they care deeply about protecting what makes Casper a great place to live.”

Each area will participate in a 12-month cycle that includes quarterly meetings with residents. The process will begin with listening sessions, followed by the development of a targeted safety improvement project, progress updates, and a review of outcomes.

As part of the initiative, the department will:

Share area-specific public safety information

Work with residents to identify neighborhood priorities

Develop one focused safety improvement project per area

Provide ongoing updates on progress and results

The Casper Police Department will host a series of public meetings later this month to introduce the project and begin gathering community input. Meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. in the upstairs meeting rooms at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Meeting schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 28: Area 5 and Area 6

Thursday, Jan. 29: Area 1 and Area 2

Friday, Jan. 30: Area 3 and Area 4

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting that corresponds with the area where they live or work.

Additional details about area boundaries, future meetings, and project updates will be shared as the initiative continues. More information is available at casperpolice.org or on the Casper Police Department’s social media pages.