Casper College’s Student and Army Veteran Named One of 32 Future Leaders

Casper College Press Release, by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Casper College student Caleb Lindsay is one of 32 student veterans in the United States to receive a 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award.

The award comes from G.I. Jobs magazine, which reached out to schools across the U.S. to nominate outstanding veterans in their organizations. The choice was simple for Veteran and Military Student Services Coordinator Nick Whipps.

“Caleb was my choice, and this is a recognition that is not only well deserved but highlights all of the selfless work Caleb has done at Casper College to make our institution a better place for veterans. It has been an honor to work with him and see him grow over the past three years.”

Lindsay, a sophomore graphic design major and current president of the Casper Veterans Club, served in the U.S. Army from 2015-2018 with the rank of Specialist (E-4).

“My commitment to fellow veterans is rooted in the resiliency I witness and the power of community,” he told G.I. Jobs. “By embracing resilience and fostering a sense of belonging, I dedicate myself to building a welcoming community based on shared experiences, commitment, and service. … I am devoted to ensuring that no veteran walks alone as we forge a path forward toward a brighter future, untied by our common experiences and dedication to service,” he added.

In announcing the 32 leadership award winners, the magazine noted, “Anyone who believes the United States is on a downward trajectory toward ruin hasn’t met the 32 outstanding student veterans selected for this year’s Student Veteran Leadership Awards.” Lacking space to share each veteran’s accomplishments and service records to their schools, communities and fellow veterans, the magazine assured readers that if the 32 were any indication of the next group who will lead the nation into the future, “… there is hope indeed.”

Lindsay plans to graduate with his Associate of Fine Arts degree in graphic design in December 2023 and then head to the University of Mississippi in the spring.

