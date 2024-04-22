Casper College Welcomes Interim President

Casper College has appointed Brandon Kosine, Ph.D. as its interim president, effective May 13, 2024.

The decision comes after thorough consideration by the Board of Trustees.

The board of trustees is in the process of choosing a presidential search consultant.

Brandon Kosine headshotDr. Kosine brings with him a wealth of experience in higher education leadership. He holds a Master of Science degree in clinical psychology and a doctorate in counselor education and supervision. Prior to coming to Casper College, Kosine was an associate director in areas that spanned student services, residence halls, and campus activities for the University of Wyoming. He was named the dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences in 2015 at Casper College following three years as a psychology instructor. In 2018, Kosine was named the vice president of academic affairs for Casper College, a role he continues in today. His commitment to academic quality and to students aligns perfectly with the mission and vision of Casper College.

As interim president, Dr. Kosine will lead Casper College through a period of transition and growth, working closely with stakeholders to ensure the continued success and advancement of the institution. His leadership will be instrumental in maintaining the high standards of academic excellence, fostering a vibrant campus community, and furthering Casper College’s reputation as a leader in higher education.

“We are delighted that Dr. Kosine has agreed to the interim president role for Casper College,” said Steve Degenfelder, chair of the Board of Trustees. “His proven leadership, dedication to academic excellence, and commitment to fostering a supportive campus environment make him the ideal choice to guide our institution during this transitional period.”

“I am very excited to serve Casper College in this new role. It is truly an honor,” says Kosine.

Dr. Kosine will assume the role of interim president following the departure of Darren Divine, Ph.D., who served as president since 2015.

