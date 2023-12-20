Casper College Volleyball Team Honored Regionally, Nationally

Casper College News, written by Lisa Icenogle:

Under the leadership of head coach Angel Sharman, the Casper College Volleyball team had an unprecedented year of success. After winning the Region IX North Championship, the team competed in the Region IX Championships, winning the Region IX Northwest Plains District B Championship, which got the team into the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament for the first time in nine years.

The volleyball team went into the tournament with a record of 28-12. The T-Birds lost their opening match to No. 3 Miami Dade College but defeated No. 11 Blinn College and No. 9 New Mexico Junior College. In the match to see who would take home ninth place, the Birds lost to No. 13 Indian Hills Community College and took 10th place in the country. At the end of the tournament, the CC Volleyball team ended up first in the nation with total matches, 44; sets, 161; kills, 1917; total attacks, 5545; receptions, 2990; points, 2586.5, and ended the season with a 30-14 record.

“The team atmosphere was a big key for the success of this group,” said Sharman. According to Sharman, the team worked so well with each other and supported one another so well that it made them hard to beat. Because the team was like a family on the court, they were able to overcome their opponent on many occasions. “The team dynamic was fun to watch and coach,” Sharman added.

Mia Hutchinson, a 5’11” outside hitter from Star Valley, was named to the NJCAA Second Team All-Americans. She led the nation in kills with 583 and points scored as a sophomore at 690.

Regionally, the women’s volleyball team had two players named to the 2023 Region IX First Team: Hutchinson and setter Katarina Vulic, a 5’9” sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia. In addition, Hutchinson was named the 2023 Region IX Player of the Year, while Vulic was named the 2023 Region IX Setter of the Year.

Sophomore Amelia Piekut, a 5’11“ opposite hitter from Warsaw, Poland, and Nia Surman, 5’5” freshman libero from Christchurch, New Zealand, were named to the 2023 Region IX Second Team.

Finally, Hutchinson, Vulic, and sophomore Paulina Dziedzic, a 5’10” middle blocker from Nowy Sacz, Poland, were named to the Region IX All-Tournament Team.

Casper College Volleyball The Casper College volleyball team was in the Salt Lake tournament over the weekend. Gallery Credit: Casper College