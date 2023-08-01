Casper College Set Two High School Equivalency Information Sessions for August

Casper College:

The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College is offering two information sessions to learn how to earn a High School Equivalency Certificate.

The first session will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and the second on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Aug. 8 has two sessions, one at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m. The Aug. 23 session has three times to choose from 9 a.m. and 1 or 6 p.m.

The information session is required for all students who want to work on earning their High School Equivalency Certificate through the CALC’s program. In addition, “The Test of Adult Basic Education is given to determine what areas of study an individual needs to concentrate on,” said Chelse DePaolo-Lara, director of adult education and lifelong learning.

According to the Wyoming Community College Commission, each of the Adult Education providers in Wyoming, including Casper College, has implemented innovative strategies to address the literacy gaps in Wyoming.

Those who have not graduated from high school, aged 25 and over, earn, on average, $626 a week compared to $809 for those who have graduated from high school. That means a person who has graduated from high school will make $9,516 more per year than someone who hasn’t, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics earnings by educational attainment for 2021.

The service is free and open to the public. The High School Equivalency preparation includes social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing, and math.

In addition to High School Equivalency preparation, the CALC provides English as a Second Language classes. Plus, all students interested in more education receive help finding a college and even a career pathway.

All sessions will be held at the CALC. Those wishing to attend one of the two information sessions on Aug. 8 are asked to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 7. Those wishing to attend one of three information sessions on Aug. 23 are asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Aug. 22. Reservations can be made online or by calling 307-268-2230.

Veteran Celebrates 60th Wedding Anniversary at Casper Wedding Chapel In 1963, a s16-year old and 19-year old tied the knot. “We were so young and dumb. Too dumb to be afraid of anything. And we were so far from home, we had to figure out a way to make it work.”