Casper College Announces New Certified Nursing Assistant Program

Registration is now open for Certified Nursing Assistant, a new course offered for the 2023 fall semester through the Stuckenhoff School of Nursing at Casper College.

Two eight-week four-credit sessions will be offered and are designed to assist in preparation for the certification exam and licensure in Wyoming. The first session will run from Aug. 21-Oct. 12, and the second will run from Oct. 18-Dec. 13.

According to Marge Christiansen, the classes will be held during daytime hours; the course will include classroom, nursing labs, and on-site learning with clinical affiliates. Each session is limited to 12 students.

Financial aid is available to those who take six or more credit hours. “Those wishing to apply for financial aid should consider taking Medical Terminology in addition to the CNA course to meet the minimum,” Christiansen advised. The certification exam and state licensure fees are not included in the cost of this course.

