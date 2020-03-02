Casper City Council Seeks Volunteers for LBGTQ Advisory Committee

The Casper City Council is accepting applications from people who wish to serve as volunteer members of the city's LGBTQ Advisory Committee.

“The committee’s purpose is to, in attempt foster a more accepting and equitable community, advise and educate Casper City Council about LGBTQ issues in our community,” city staff representative Jeremy Yates said.

Yates said the ideal candidates are residents with a passion for LGBTQ issues and the experience or skill needed to advise the city council on ways to better serve Casper’s LGBTQ community.

The advisory committee will be comprised of between eight and 12 people serving one- and two-year terms.

The Casper City Council approved the creation of the committee on Feb. 4.

Applications are available at the city's website. Send email applications to jyates@casperwy.gov.

Address mailed applications to the city manager's office at 200 N. David St., Casper, WY 82601.

For more information, call (307) 235-8255 or mail jyates@casperwy.gov.

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 13.