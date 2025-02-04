Casper City Council approves request for new microbrewery liquor license

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents may soon be seeing a new brewery in town, as the Casper City Council on Tuesday approved a new microbrewery liquor license for Mountain Hops Brewhouse.

Mountain Hops Brewhouse, which already has an establishment at 612 North Beverly St., now also holds a license for a microbrewery at 101 East 2nd St. The brewhouse will be located in the former McCann’s Jewelry Store.

Business owner Eric Magnuson said the Beverly Street location will remain open, and the second brewhouse will help expand his local business.

The business owners plan to open the new facility in February, city manager Carter Napier said.