Natrona Collective Health Trust announces spring grant cycle

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust has announced the opening of its spring grant cycle, beginning Feb. 12. The cycle will offer both general operating and resource grants, with applications being accepted until Feb. 26.

The trust’s focus remains on advancing youth mental health through trust-based philanthropy and systems change, with each grant opportunity targeting specific community needs.

The trust is continuing its resource grant program for a second year, offering nonprofits access to expert assistance in grant writing and translation. Through partnerships with The Dotted i, a grant writing consultancy, nonprofits can receive support in identifying and pursuing additional funding opportunities, including federal grants and national foundations. Services include grant research, readiness, portfolio preparation and application submission.

Resource grants for translation services are also available through GLOBO, a technology-based service offering on-demand and scheduled interpretation and document translation in over 350 languages. This resource aims to enhance the ability of Natrona County nonprofits to serve non-English-speaking clients.

Both grant writing and translation resource grants are available for a one-year period.

General operating grants focus on key areas

The spring cycle will also feature multi-year general operating grants for qualifying nonprofits serving Natrona County residents. Funding will be concentrated in several areas:

Early Childhood Development (Ages 0–5): Supporting evidence-based home visitation, quality childcare, parenting education, social/emotional education and similar services.

Supporting evidence-based home visitation, quality childcare, parenting education, social/emotional education and similar services. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs): Preventing and mitigating abuse, neglect, substance use disorders, incarceration, domestic violence and homelessness.

Preventing and mitigating abuse, neglect, substance use disorders, incarceration, domestic violence and homelessness. Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs): Creating positive childhood experiences by connecting youth to caring adults and activities, teaching skills and ensuring a strong start for children.

Creating positive childhood experiences by connecting youth to caring adults and activities, teaching skills and ensuring a strong start for children. Mental and Behavioral Health Services: Providing licensed counseling and therapy, suicide prevention, addiction support and treatment and other related services.

Providing licensed counseling and therapy, suicide prevention, addiction support and treatment and other related services. Advocacy: Championing policies and systems that strengthen generational health and wellbeing, including improving access to healthcare and PCEs, reducing ACEs, eliminating disparities and amplifying Wyoming voices on health issues.

Organizations awarded multi-year general operating grants can receive up to $80,000 annually for the two-year grant period.

Boost grants paused

The trust has announced a pause in its boost grant program, previously offered during the spring cycle. It is exploring other funding priorities to better align with community needs and will provide updates on future boost funding opportunities through its website, its newsletter and direct partner communications.

How to apply

Starting Feb. 12, organizations can access the online grant system via the “Apply Now” button on the NCHT’s Grantmaking page or the “Grant Portal” button on the website.

First-time applicants will need to register an account, while returning partners can use their existing login. Applicants should be prepared to provide general contact and financial information, as well as details on how the grant funds will be utilized.

For more information, visit the trust’s grantmaking page or contact Samantha Smith, senior director of programs and community engagement.

The Natrona Collective Health Trust is a private health foundation dedicated to supporting Natrona County nonprofits and the community. Its mission is to build the foundation for lifelong health by advancing the mental wellbeing of young people through trust-based philanthropy and systems change.