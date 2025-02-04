CY Middle School wins state leg of national STEM competition

CASPER, Wyo. – The students of CY Middle School have taken first place in Wyoming in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national STEM competition.

According to a release, the win nabs them a $12,000 Samsung tech prize package, including a Samsung Video Kit to help showcase their STEM solution.

For the competition, the CY students decided to tackle the problem of mental health and loneliness affecting many young people today. With that in mind, they developed a friendly robot to wander the halls, spreading positive messages to boost self-esteem and create a more supportive and connected school environment.

According to the release, the Samsung program uses STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to encourage students to use technology for problems they face now and in the future.

“Congratulations to all the incredible State Winners in the 2024-2025 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition,” said Allison Stransky, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Electronics America in the release. “Solve for Tomorrow was born from Samsung’s deep belief in the power of STEM to improve lives and transform communities. It’s truly inspiring to see these bright Gen Z and Gen Alpha innovators harnessing emerging technologies, with nearly half of their STEM solutions incorporating AI, to address critical societal issues with creativity, determination, and purpose.”

Ten national finalists will be chosen to participate in a live pitch event to present their project to a panel of judges, said the release. Seven of those schools will be awarded a $50,000 prize of tech and school supplies, while the three national winner will receive a $100,000 prize package.

