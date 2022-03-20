Casper & Cheyenne Schools Tangle to Start Soccer Season

Kelly Walsh and Natrona opened up the soccer season with home and away games against Cheyenne East along with Cheyenne Central on Friday and Saturday. On the girl's side on Friday, Kelly Walsh got by Cheyenne East 1-0 thanks to a goal from Madison Burnett. Natrona started things off with a 2-0 home win over Cheyenne Central with Saige Gustafson tallying the first goal and Brook Travers scoring the eventual game-winning goal.

On Saturday, Kelly Walsh made it 2 for 2 with a 2-0 win over Central with Regan Camp and Hannah Holberg notching goals for the Trojans. Last season, the KW girls placed 4th at the 4A State Tournament while Central went 0-2 at state. The NC ladies started out 2-0 with a 2-1 road win over East on Saturday. Brook Travers Travers scored twice for the Fillies Jordan Griess found the net for the T-Birds. Last season, Natrona went 0-2 at the State Tournament while East took 5th.

On the boy's side on Friday, Cheyenne Central opened the season with a 1-0 win over Natrona as Samuel Smith scored the only goal of the match. Kelly Walsh overwhelmed Cheyenne East 5-1. Britton Butler and Parker O"Neil scored twice for the Trojans with Jackson Catchpole also scoring for KW. Hunter Sallee scored the line goal for the Thunderbirds.

On Saturday in Casper, Kelly Walsh shut out Central 2-0 thanks to goals from Butler and Catchpole. East rebounded with a 4-1 win over Natrona as Carlos Moreno scored twice for the T-Birds Hunter Sallee and Conner Kling added goals for East. The only NC goal in this match was turned in by Jael Reyes.

Take a peek at some of our images from the weekend's matches in Casper in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Casper-Cheyenne Boys/Girls Soccer Casper-Cheyenne Boys/Girls Soccer