Casper Band Competes for a Chance to Win BIG at Suicide Prevention Awareness Concert

A band from Casper has announced they are competing to perform in the 10th annual "We Can Survive" benefit concert.

Last year the Audacy concert raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This year's concert takes place in New York City at the Prudential Center -- an 18,000 seat arena.

If they advance, they could be opening for BIG headlining acts; previous winners opened for talents like Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish. The winners also take home $10,000.

They've made it through the first three rounds already and now waiting to

The Kaspen Haley & Boxelder Stomp is known for a unique blend of modern folk, blues, country, and rock.

Kaspen Haley is lead on vocals and guitar, Wyatt Jones on lead guitar, James Schaffner on bass, and Justin Stevens on drums.

In a Q&A on the competition's site, the band said they love being able to write meaningful songs and share them with others, the struggles, the good and the bad times. Even with covers they love putting a personal feel to them.

Which musician would they like to collab with?

Whiskey Myers, Zach Bryan and Mumford and Sons would be a dream come true.

The band wrote in a statement that they feel strongly about their community and have pledged to donate a significant portion of their possible winnings to a Wyoming-based suicide prevention program.

To support Kaspen Haley & Boxelder Stomp in the competition, you can cast your vote here and help get them closer to victory and supporting local Wyoming suicide prevention programs.

Voting ends August 17th at 9 p.m. MST.

