Casper Balloon Roundup Returns to Casper This July

99 red balloons may not be floating in the summer sky but, this July, multiple hot air balloons will be.

According to a press release from the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, the Casper Balloon Roundup is returning to Casper on July 29, 30, and 31 and it is sure to light up the sky with some incredible imagery.

"Watching the balloons gracefully leave the ground is free over the three days of the rally," the release stated. "We’ll fly every day, depending on weather. Hot air balloons inflate and launch at 6 a.m. from the Murane playing fields just south and west of the Casper College campus. Spectators are welcome to enjoy the sights and take photos."

On Saturday, July 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., David Street Station will host an event featuring a variety of activities.

"The burners from the balloons light up not only the street, but the faces of the spectators, young and old," the release stated.

But the real show will take place on Sunday, July 31. This is being dubbed 'Kids Day' and it will feature tethered balloon rides for all those who are interested.

More details will come out, the closer the event gets.

For more information on the event, visit the Casper Balloon Roundup website or call 307-234-5311.