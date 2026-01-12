This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, Criminal Warrant

Kristopher Topaum, 21, Crsty Hold OT/Agency

Juan Jimenez-Perez,26, Immigration Hold

Jeremy Tsinihgine, 40, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Matthew Douglass, 41, Hold for CAC, Hold For WSP

Christopher Jensen, 31, Serve Jail time

Dale Dalby, 56, CAUSE BODILY INJURY TO PEACE OFFICER, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, Battery

Tecumseh Perank, 31, Serving weekends

Reginald Trosper, 32, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Eddy Fernandez, 51, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 48, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Shane Veasy, 35, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Johnathan Quiver, 30, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kenneth Koons, 51, Domestic Battery-1st Offense

Timothy Schnepper, 41, Fail to comply

Matthew Jolly, 44, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Travis Anderson, 42, Criminal Warrant

Jared Fowler, 40, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Careless Driving, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Angel Chuta Pol, 31, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, RECKLESS DRIVING, RIGHT OF WAY FOR EMERGENCY VEH, Immigration Hold

Kenneth Wood, 33, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Sonny Chippewa, 37, Fail to Comply

Chrissy Big Eagle 45, Fail to Comply

Kyle Bearheel, 28, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic

Donnie Saussedo, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Sara Gale, 19, Fail to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Abigaile Anderson, 20, Serve Jail Time

Dewayne Farthing, 46, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000

Edgueng Salazar-Perez Immigration Hold

Juan Hernandez-Perez, 32, Immigration Hold

Corey Hill, 32, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Matthew Palsgrove, 42, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

