Casper Recent Arrest Log (01/09/26 – 01/12/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Willow Dymond-Wagner, 19, Criminal Warrant
Kristopher Topaum, 21, Crsty Hold OT/Agency
Juan Jimenez-Perez,26, Immigration Hold
Jeremy Tsinihgine, 40, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Matthew Douglass, 41, Hold for CAC, Hold For WSP
Christopher Jensen, 31, Serve Jail time
Dale Dalby, 56, CAUSE BODILY INJURY TO PEACE OFFICER, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, Battery
Tecumseh Perank, 31, Serving weekends
Reginald Trosper, 32, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
Eddy Fernandez, 51, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 48, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
Shane Veasy, 35, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Johnathan Quiver, 30, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kenneth Koons, 51, Domestic Battery-1st Offense
Timothy Schnepper, 41, Fail to comply
Matthew Jolly, 44, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Travis Anderson, 42, Criminal Warrant
Jared Fowler, 40, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic, Careless Driving, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Angel Chuta Pol, 31, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, RECKLESS DRIVING, RIGHT OF WAY FOR EMERGENCY VEH, Immigration Hold
Kenneth Wood, 33, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Sonny Chippewa, 37, Fail to Comply
Chrissy Big Eagle 45, Fail to Comply
Kyle Bearheel, 28, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physic
Donnie Saussedo, 48, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Sara Gale, 19, Fail to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant
Abigaile Anderson, 20, Serve Jail Time
Dewayne Farthing, 46, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, THEFT - $1000 OR MORE, PROP DESTRUCTION: UND $1000
Edgueng Salazar-Perez Immigration Hold
Juan Hernandez-Perez, 32, Immigration Hold
Corey Hill, 32, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Matthew Palsgrove, 42, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, OPEN CONTNR ALCHL/MOVING VEH - 1ST OFF, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
