Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/22/25 – 12/23/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kevin Menefee, 45, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid- 3/10 Gram
Niki Porter, 44, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Open Container Alcohol/Moving VEH- 1st Off
Valentino Aguilar, 70, Fail to Comply
Clint Witcher, 66, Fail to Appear
Fortino Nunez, 22, Immigration Hold
Mandy Johnston, 46, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd offense within
Brenton Daley, 51, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Poss Contr Sunst- Plant- 3 oz or LE, Criminal Trespass
Cody Clingman, 22, Fail to Appear
Javonte Graham, 18, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Speed to Fast for Conditions, Under 21-Possess Alcohol
David Jackson, 40, Contract Hold/Billing
Andrew Goldstein, 39, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst, Hold for Probation and Parole
Harry Bondi, 77, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Sara Gale, 19, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Justin Gale, 21, Fail to appear
Levi Wazelle, 35, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, No registration and improper display of, Interfere W/Peace Officer
Tikae Wilson, 22, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo
Allen Akers, 32, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst
