This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kevin Menefee, 45, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid- 3/10 Gram

Niki Porter, 44, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid- 3/10 Gram, Open Container Alcohol/Moving VEH- 1st Off

Valentino Aguilar, 70, Fail to Comply

Clint Witcher, 66, Fail to Appear

Fortino Nunez, 22, Immigration Hold

Mandy Johnston, 46, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd offense within

Brenton Daley, 51, Interfere W/Peace Officer, Poss Contr Sunst- Plant- 3 oz or LE, Criminal Trespass

Cody Clingman, 22, Fail to Appear

Javonte Graham, 18, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Speed to Fast for Conditions, Under 21-Possess Alcohol

David Jackson, 40, Contract Hold/Billing

Andrew Goldstein, 39, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst, Hold for Probation and Parole

Harry Bondi, 77, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Sara Gale, 19, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Justin Gale, 21, Fail to appear

Levi Wazelle, 35, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, No registration and improper display of, Interfere W/Peace Officer

Tikae Wilson, 22, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo

Allen Akers, 32, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Possess Contr Subst- Powder-Cryst

