Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/25 - 12/16/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Bobby Parker, 41, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Contnr Alchl/moving Veh- 1st Off, Interfere W/Peace Officer.

Thomas Stout 36, Use Contr Subst- SCH I, II, III

Janelle Hunt, 36, Fail to Comply

Cameryn Sommers, 34, Hold for Probation or Parole

Jason Knigge, 44, Serve Jail Time

Marshall Mayhan, 22, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Manufac or Dlvr Contr Subst- SCH V, Hold for Probation or Parole, Possess Contr Subst- SCH V

Guy Calonge, 19, Fail to Appear

Tina Reeves, 54, Fail to Appear

Travis Schaub, 54, Fail to Comply

Cruz Peters, 37, Fail to Comply

Alyissa Malone, 33, Domestic Assault- 1st Off, Domestic Battery- 1st Off

Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication prohibited

Allen Seith, 38, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

2025 Gold Star and Families of Fallen Christmas Tree Ornament Ceremony "Jennie and I were honored to welcome Wyoming’s Gold Star families for the annual Gold Star and Families of the Fallen Christmas Tree Ornament Ceremony. Each ornament placed on the tree carries a story of service and sacrifice. We are humbled to remember and honor their loved ones this Christmas season" wrote Governor Mark Gordon on December 9, 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media