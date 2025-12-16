Natrona County Arrest Log (12/15/25 - 12/16/25)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/15/25 – 12/16/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Bobby Parker, 41, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Open Contnr Alchl/moving Veh- 1st Off, Interfere W/Peace Officer.
Thomas Stout 36, Use Contr Subst- SCH I, II, III
Janelle Hunt, 36, Fail to Comply
Cameryn Sommers, 34, Hold for Probation or Parole
Jason Knigge, 44, Serve Jail Time
Marshall Mayhan, 22, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Manufac or Dlvr Contr Subst- SCH V, Hold for Probation or Parole, Possess Contr Subst- SCH V
Guy Calonge, 19, Fail to Appear
Tina Reeves, 54, Fail to Appear
Travis Schaub, 54, Fail to Comply
Cruz Peters, 37, Fail to Comply
Alyissa Malone, 33, Domestic Assault- 1st Off, Domestic Battery- 1st Off
Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication prohibited
Allen Seith, 38, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
2025 Gold Star and Families of Fallen Christmas Tree Ornament Ceremony
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Denver Broncos All-Time Career Passing Leaders
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien