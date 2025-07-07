Natrona County Arrest Log (07/04/25 – 07/07/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Garret McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear
Sth Branscome, 38 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense w/i
Makayla Archambault, 25 - Criminal Warrant
Leena Reyes Briggs, 44 - Criminal Warrant
Thomas Hall, 66 - Failure to Comply X2
Beau King, 35 - Failure to Comply
Christopher Aars, 42 - Serve Jail Time
Edward Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply
Brenden Chivers-Neer, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Probation Revocation by Police Officer, Hold for Probation and Parole
David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply
Miriam Klein, 28 - Possession Controlled Substance and O, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal X2
Serenity Dyches, 18 - Failure to Appear
James Perea, 60 - County Warrant/Hold
Dana Clark, 38 - Property Destruction $1,000 or More
Karma Cover, 49 - County Warrant/Hold, Criminal Warrant
Tammy Barnes, 54 - Petit Larceny (up to $20), Resisting Arrest Willfully
Keisha McKinsey, 28 - County Warrant/Hold, Driver's License Valid & Endorsements, Insurance Violation
Montana Tate, 56 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
David Bulla, 32 - Immigration Hold
Jose Ardon, 55 - Immigration Hold
Fernando Bonilla-Gonzalez, 21 - Immigration Hold
Tyler Sanborn, 19 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense W/i, Tobacco Possession by Minor
Tyler Barrus, 41 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense w/i, Open Container
