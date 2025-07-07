Natrona County Arrest Log (07/04/25 – 07/07/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Garret McKinzie, 39 - Failure to Appear

Sth Branscome, 38 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense w/i

Makayla Archambault, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Leena Reyes Briggs, 44 - Criminal Warrant

Thomas Hall, 66 - Failure to Comply X2

Beau King, 35 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Aars, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Edward Johnson, 22 - Failure to Comply

Brenden Chivers-Neer, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st, Probation Revocation by Police Officer, Hold for Probation and Parole

David Strong, 26 - Failure to Comply

Miriam Klein, 28 - Possession Controlled Substance and O, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal X2

Serenity Dyches, 18 - Failure to Appear

James Perea, 60 - County Warrant/Hold

Dana Clark, 38 - Property Destruction $1,000 or More

Karma Cover, 49 - County Warrant/Hold, Criminal Warrant

Tammy Barnes, 54 - Petit Larceny (up to $20), Resisting Arrest Willfully

Keisha McKinsey, 28 - County Warrant/Hold, Driver's License Valid & Endorsements, Insurance Violation

Montana Tate, 56 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

David Bulla, 32 - Immigration Hold

Jose Ardon, 55 - Immigration Hold

Fernando Bonilla-Gonzalez, 21 - Immigration Hold

Tyler Sanborn, 19 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense W/i, Tobacco Possession by Minor

Tyler Barrus, 41 - DWUI - 1st or 2nd Offense w/i, Open Container

