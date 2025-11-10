This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Antonio Rodriguez, 28, Fail to Comply

Spencer Rich, 35, NCIC Hit

Derek Ferguson, 33, Apply pressure on Throat and Neck

Michael Cornell, 43, Hold for WSP

Yohendri Gonzalez Ramirez, 32, Immigration Hold

Virginia Putman, 47, Criminal Warrant

Daniel Ooka, 58, Fail to Comply

Calvin Stroup, 42, Contract Hold/Billing

Braden Picotte, 24, Open container-possess/dispense in open, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting arrest-interfere with/hinder/F

Derek Sotis, 41, Serve Jail time

Morgan Stone, 24, Serving weekends

Michael Frazey, 42, Apply pressure on throat or neck

Billy Whittington, 36, Serve Jail time

Isaac Runion, 23, DUI: Alchohol 0.08% or More

Ronin Jones, 19, Fail to Appear

Caleb Bacallao, 24, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst, use Contr Subst-SCH I, II, Or III

Billy Wieser, 53, Serve Jail time

David Van Aaken, 57, DUI: Alchohol 0.08% or more

Christine Allemand, 30, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst

Daniel Jensen, 44, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst

Carrie McGrath, 43, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Zackary Wolf, 54, Fail to Appear, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst

Matthew Martinez, 32 DUI: Alchohol 0.08% or more

Ever Orellana Pocasangre, 29, Aggr Burg-Deadly weapon, Fail to comply, immigration Hold

Travis Anderson, 42, Serve Jail time

Jesse Westmoreland, 44, Domestic Battery- 3rd or subsequent Off, apply pressure on throat or neck

Leon Rodrigo, 31, Driver's License-valid $ endorsements RE

Malintzyn Sterling, 37, Domestic assault- 1st Offense, interfere W/Peace Officer

Brittany Kern, 35, Fail to Comply

Artemio Heredia Acosta, 58, DWUI (1st Offense or2nd Offense within), Insurance violation-no insurance, DUS- Driving while License suspended/revo

Scott McFarlane, 49, DWUI (1st Offense or2nd Offense within)

Seth Hermann, 38, DUI: Alchohol = TO> 0.08%- 1st Off W/IN 10

