Casper Recent Arrest Log (11/07/25-11/10/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Antonio Rodriguez, 28, Fail to Comply
Spencer Rich, 35, NCIC Hit
Derek Ferguson, 33, Apply pressure on Throat and Neck
Michael Cornell, 43, Hold for WSP
Yohendri Gonzalez Ramirez, 32, Immigration Hold
Virginia Putman, 47, Criminal Warrant
Daniel Ooka, 58, Fail to Comply
Calvin Stroup, 42, Contract Hold/Billing
Braden Picotte, 24, Open container-possess/dispense in open, Public intoxication prohibited, Resisting arrest-interfere with/hinder/F
Derek Sotis, 41, Serve Jail time
Morgan Stone, 24, Serving weekends
Michael Frazey, 42, Apply pressure on throat or neck
Billy Whittington, 36, Serve Jail time
Isaac Runion, 23, DUI: Alchohol 0.08% or More
Ronin Jones, 19, Fail to Appear
Caleb Bacallao, 24, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst, use Contr Subst-SCH I, II, Or III
Billy Wieser, 53, Serve Jail time
David Van Aaken, 57, DUI: Alchohol 0.08% or more
Christine Allemand, 30, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst
Daniel Jensen, 44, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst
Carrie McGrath, 43, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense
Zackary Wolf, 54, Fail to Appear, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst
Matthew Martinez, 32 DUI: Alchohol 0.08% or more
Ever Orellana Pocasangre, 29, Aggr Burg-Deadly weapon, Fail to comply, immigration Hold
Travis Anderson, 42, Serve Jail time
Jesse Westmoreland, 44, Domestic Battery- 3rd or subsequent Off, apply pressure on throat or neck
Leon Rodrigo, 31, Driver's License-valid $ endorsements RE
Malintzyn Sterling, 37, Domestic assault- 1st Offense, interfere W/Peace Officer
Brittany Kern, 35, Fail to Comply
Artemio Heredia Acosta, 58, DWUI (1st Offense or2nd Offense within), Insurance violation-no insurance, DUS- Driving while License suspended/revo
Scott McFarlane, 49, DWUI (1st Offense or2nd Offense within)
Seth Hermann, 38, DUI: Alchohol = TO> 0.08%- 1st Off W/IN 10
