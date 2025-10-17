Natrona County Arrest Log (10/16/25 – 10/17/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ryan Ryberg, 22 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Off w/in 10 yrs Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Theft - $1,000 or More
James Plye, 48 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Tonya King, 44 - Possession - Powder or Crystal X2, Manufacture or Deliver Meth, Del of Controlled Substance
Thomas Brown, 54 - Fail to Comply
Dalton Holt, 33 - Criminal Bench Warrant X2, Interference
Nichole Haines, 45 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, Interference w/ Peace Officer, Criminal Peace Officer, Criminal Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply X2
Jacquelyn Tuttle, 42 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear X2
Malika Brown, 34 - Fail to Comply, Open Container
Moriah Struck, 47 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st, Apply Pressure on Neck or Throat
