Natrona County Arrest Log (10/06/25 – 10/07/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Stephen Koch, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Gerald Finch, 57 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant X2

Estelle Little Thunder, 25 - Possession - Powder or Crystal

Rebecca Crane, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Angelo Arvizo, 42 - Possessino - Powder or Crystal, DUI, Interference

Antonio Soriano-Giron, 38 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, DUI, Interference

Austin Erlewine, 41 - Fail to Comply, Possession - Liquid

Rachel Moore, 47 - DWUI, Resisting Arrest

Reginald Trosper, 31 - Public Intoxication

Anthony Everett, 41 - Trespassing

Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Criminal Warrant

Branden Marken, 54 - DWUI

Sarah Lujan, 45 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Joshua Cantrell, 42 - Serve Jail Time

