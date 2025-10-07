Natrona County Arrest Log (10/06/25 – 10/07/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Stephen Koch, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Gerald Finch, 57 - Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply X2, Criminal Warrant X2
Estelle Little Thunder, 25 - Possession - Powder or Crystal
Rebecca Crane, 25 - Serve Jail Time
Angelo Arvizo, 42 - Possessino - Powder or Crystal, DUI, Interference
Antonio Soriano-Giron, 38 - Possession - Powder or Crystal, DUI, Interference
Austin Erlewine, 41 - Fail to Comply, Possession - Liquid
Rachel Moore, 47 - DWUI, Resisting Arrest
Reginald Trosper, 31 - Public Intoxication
Anthony Everett, 41 - Trespassing
Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Criminal Warrant
Branden Marken, 54 - DWUI
Sarah Lujan, 45 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Joshua Cantrell, 42 - Serve Jail Time
