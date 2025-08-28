Natrona County Arrest Log (08/26/25 – 08/28/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Alec Chastaine, 53 - Failure to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Keela Cooper, 36 - Serve Jail Time
Bradley Phillips, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
Charles Martin, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st
Matthew Kirchnavy, 37 - Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Theft Under $1,000, Burglary, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Jonathan Roberts, 41 - Contract Hold/Billing
Kristi Franks, 46 - DUI, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Elezar Salmoran, 31 - Courtesy Hold
Wyatt Clark, 22 - Courtesy Hold
Miles SOwerwine, 32 - Courtesy Hold
Jose Tapia Hernandez, 31 - Immigration Hold
Alejandro Behan, 22 - County Warrant/Hold
Louis Yellowfox, 40 - Public Intoxication
Dallas Dresser, 38 - Public Intoxication
Claude Duran, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
