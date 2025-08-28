Natrona County Arrest Log (08/26/25 – 08/28/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Alec Chastaine, 53 - Failure to Appear, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Keela Cooper, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Bradley Phillips, 35 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Charles Martin, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st

Matthew Kirchnavy, 37 - Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Theft Under $1,000, Burglary, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Jonathan Roberts, 41 - Contract Hold/Billing

Kristi Franks, 46 - DUI, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Elezar Salmoran, 31 - Courtesy Hold

Wyatt Clark, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Miles SOwerwine, 32 - Courtesy Hold

Jose Tapia Hernandez, 31 - Immigration Hold

Alejandro Behan, 22 - County Warrant/Hold

Louis Yellowfox, 40 - Public Intoxication

Dallas Dresser, 38 - Public Intoxication

Claude Duran, 38 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

