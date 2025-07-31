Natrona County Arrest Log (07/29/25 – 07/31/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Aaron Harmon, 48 - Domestic Battery - 3rd, County Warrant/Hold X2

Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference

Wesley Brown, 56 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply

Michael Green, 45 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

James Mullen, 60 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration, Turn at Intersection, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession - Plant

Zachary Fuhrer, 19 - County Warrant, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Under 21 Possesssion Alcohol

Kevin Washakie, 48 - Contract Hold/Billing

Edvin Ramirez-Juarez, 34 - Immigration Hold

Jesus Masias-Huerta, 44 - Immigration Hold

Susie Yellowbear, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Derek Bagby, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Guadalupe Gonsalez, 33 - Driving while License Suspended

Justus Gagne, 25 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Driving while License Cancelled, Theft of $1,000 or More, Property Destruction

Sherry Hicks, 34 - Public Intoxication

Charlette Whiteman, 48 - Camping in the City

Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted

Michael Grabinski, 64 - Camping in the City, Public Intoxication

Clark Jones, 69 - Camping in the City

