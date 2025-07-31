Natrona County Arrest Log (07/29/25 – 07/31/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Aaron Harmon, 48 - Domestic Battery - 3rd, County Warrant/Hold X2
Theodore Bell, 43 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference
Wesley Brown, 56 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Emily Gallegos, 50 - Failure to Appear X2, Failure to Comply
Michael Green, 45 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
James Mullen, 60 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Registration, Turn at Intersection, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Possession - Plant
Zachary Fuhrer, 19 - County Warrant, Possession - Powder or Crystal, Under 21 Possesssion Alcohol
Kevin Washakie, 48 - Contract Hold/Billing
Edvin Ramirez-Juarez, 34 - Immigration Hold
Jesus Masias-Huerta, 44 - Immigration Hold
Susie Yellowbear, 22 - Courtesy Hold
Derek Bagby, 45 - Courtesy Hold
Guadalupe Gonsalez, 33 - Driving while License Suspended
Justus Gagne, 25 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Driving while License Cancelled, Theft of $1,000 or More, Property Destruction
Sherry Hicks, 34 - Public Intoxication
Charlette Whiteman, 48 - Camping in the City
Eddy Fernandez, 51 - Public Intoxication
Thomas Brown, 53 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted
Michael Grabinski, 64 - Camping in the City, Public Intoxication
Clark Jones, 69 - Camping in the City
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino
7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM