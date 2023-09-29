Casper Area Transit Staff shortage leads to temporary service changes Tuesday and Wednesday

Casper, Wyoming (Friday, September 29, 2023) – Casper Area Transit, operated by the City of Casper, will shorten service on the “Red Route” on Tuesday, October 3, and Wednesday, October 4. The daily schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 2, 2023 – regular hours – 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – shortened hours – 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – shortened hours – 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – regular hours – 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 6, 2023 – regular hours – 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – regular hours – 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to Transit Manager Scott Dresher, Casper Area Transit temporarily adjusted its “Red Route” hours to impact fewer customers as the Red is the LINK’s least traveled route. “We understand that, unfortunately, this temporary adjustment to hours may affect our customers’ lives—their ability to get to work, appointments, and get food and necessary items, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said Dresher.

Transit’s ASSIST door-to-door service is not affected by the change.

Can You Identify the Correct Logo from Casper Businesses? You see them everyday, but can you identify which of these Casper logos are the correct ones? It may not be as easy as you think.