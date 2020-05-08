Carpenter Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends in Fiery Crash

A 51-year-old Carpenter man is behind bars after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Laramie County Thursday night.

Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Kevin James says it all started around 7:50 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull over Charles Peek near Burlington Trail and South Industrial Road for traffic violations.

"Peek refused to stop and drove off eastbound on Campstool Road at approximately 90 mph in a posted 45 mph zone," said James. "Peek then led deputies (and assisting troopers) on a 31-mile chase through rural eastern Laramie County reaching speeds of 100 mph."

"During the pursuit, Peek briefly stopped in the area of the 11000 block of Campstool Road at which time a male passenger exited the vehicle and ran off," James added.

The chase came to an end in the 100 block of County Road 151, just south of Carpenter, when Peek swerved into a pursuing trooper’s vehicle, lost control of his Jeep and rolled it.

Peek's Jeep caught on fire, but troopers quickly put out the flames and Peek was taken into custody without further incident.

"He was booked in for the following charges; aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of drugs, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving under a suspended license, no liability insurance, improper registration, open container and no seat belt," said James. "Peek was also wanted out of Colorado for an active felony arrest warrant."

James says deputies and police searched for Peek's passenger, but were unable to find him.