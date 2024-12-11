Camaro SS, camper among items in Boys & Girls Club 2025 Reverse Raffle & Auction

CASPER, Wyo. — Some big-ticket items are being offered in an upcoming fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

According to a release, the 2025 Reverse Raffle & Auction will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2025.

Among the notable prizes is a mint 2011 Chevrolet Camaro SS convertible donated by Dr. Gail Zimmerman. The muscle car painted in Victory Red has only 24,000 miles on the odometer, the release said.

Attendees will also have a chance to bid on a 2022 Trail Runner 35-foot camper that has been donated by Sonny’s RV. The camper has a retail value of $45,000; features a private queen suite, bunk beds and an outdoor kitchen; and can sleep up to 10 people.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Fine Arts Room renovation, as well as club operations.

“This year’s ‘Be The Light’ event will feature beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a professional beach volleyball legend, and the holder of the world record for career wins in beach volleyball,” said the release. “Attendees will also witness an exciting performance by speed painter Cody Sabol.”

According to the release, the annual Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of the club’s largest fundraisers, helping to support its annual $5.2 million operating budget.

Tickets for this event are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. To find out more information or to buy tickets, go to bgccw.org/events or call (307) 235-4079.