Cadet-Junior National Wrestling Tournament in Full Swing

The annual Cadets-Juniors Wrestling Tournament has been rolling along in Fargo, North Dakota and Wyoming has a large contingent. The competition is top notch to say the least so its been a bit tough on the guys and girls from the Cowboy State.

In the under 16 freestyle event, several guys have done a nice job in this grueling tournament. Antonio Avila of Thunder Basin who is a state champion went 2-2 at 138 pounds. Also at 138, Jerrad Smith of Kelly Walsh won 2 and lost 2. At 145, Liam Fox from Cheyenne East who is a defending 4A state champion went 2-2, Nathan Fish of Lusk, another state champ has 3 wins and 2 losses at 120 pounds. Owen Barton from Kemmerer is 3-1 at 220 pounds while Sheridan's Terran Grooms went 3-2.

In the junior freestyle division, Jack Ring of Cheyenne Central who is a state champion went 2-2 at 170 pounds, Wyatt McDermott of Thermopolis, another state champ also went 2-2 at 132 while Stetson Davis from Powell won 2 and lost 2 at 182.

In the girls under 16 freestyle tournament, Ashten Hubbs from Cody went 1-2, Veil Foreman from Star Valley went 1-2 and Josie Houk of Torrington went 0-2. The junior freestyle division will be later in the week as well as boy's Greco-Roman

The Wyoming team is comprised of 54 boys and 6 girls and the Fargo tournament concludes on Friday.

