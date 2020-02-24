Buy-Back Program Meant to Return Reservation Land to Tribes

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — Landowners on a Wyoming Native American reservation will be able to sell their property to the federal government through a program meant to return ownership to the reservation’s two tribes.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Land Buy-Back Program for tribal nations will enable the purchases on the Wind River Reservation.

Participation is voluntary and only tribal members with allotments will be eligible to sell their land.

Much of the property was allotted to tribal members by the government but is often underutilized due to a tangle of generations of ownership.