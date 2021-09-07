‘Brutal & Gruesome’ — Casper Man Hears Murder Charges Against Him

In allegations that an assistant Natrona County District Attorney called "especially disturbing" and "brutal and gruesome," a Casper man suspected of murder had his bond set at a half-million dollars cash only.

Justin Armando Marquez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ryan Schroeder.

An affidavit of probable cause in the case was not immediately available, but according to charges read in court, the alleged murder happened sometime between June 25 and July 10.

The day after police issued a statement calling Schroeder's death a homicide last week, authorities announced Marquez's arrest.

At the time of Thursday's homicide announcement, police said Schroeder was reported missing in early July. He'd been expected from Denver roughly a week earlier after a trip there.

Instead, authorities say, Schroeder's body was found in rural Natrona County next week.

Marquez has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. The next step in the process is a preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court.

Should a judge rule enough probable cause exists for the case to go to trial, Marquez will enter pleas in Natrona County District Court during an arraignment.

The sentence for second-degree murder is 20 years to life behind bars.