Brody Cress Wins Round 9 of the Saddle Bronc at the NFR

There is one more round to go at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and Cheyenne East High School grad Brody Cress turned in phenomenal effort in round 8 of the saddle bronc. He posted a 91 aboard Kangaroo Lou from the Summit Pro Rodeo Company out of Centennial, Wyoming. So just like that, Cress increased his narrow leading the average to 5.5 points with one round to go. The average winner makes over $69,000 and that may be enough to go from 3rd to 1st in the world standings. Right now, Cress, after winning, $26,997 last night is 3rd in the world standings with $256,511. Stetson Wright has the lead at $309, 995. Twice in his career, Cress was won the NFR average, the last time was in 2019.

Bareback rider and Buffalo High School alum Cole Reiner was in the money last night with an 87 to take 2nd in the round and earned $21,336. Reiner is 4th in the average with 765.5 on 9 and is in 5th in the world standings at $190,187.

Gillette native Amanda Welsh who attended Campbell County High School made it to the pay window last night in the barrel racing with a time of 13.54. She took 3rd place in the round and pocketed $16,111. Welsh is 9th in the average and is 7th in the world standings at $148,534

The news was not so good for Meeteetse native Dusty Tuckness who is the 10-time PRCA bullfighter of the year. Tuckness was stepped on by a bull in after Braden Richardson's ride and suffered an open fracture in both of the bones in his leg. They'll have to insert a rod and Tuckness will need 6 months of recovery time. Tuckness is one of the best in the business of cowboy protection and we wish him well!

