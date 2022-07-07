Britain’s Boris Johnson resigning as PM amid scandal
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, giving in to irresistible pressure as a three-year-term that began with a bold vow to “get Brexit done” and a huge election win ended in scandal and division, much of it of his own making.
Get our free mobile app
Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood in Downing Street conceded that his party wanted him gone -- “Them’s the breaks,” he said. The messiest of prime ministers did not leave cleanly. Johnson insisted he would remain in office as prime minister until the party chooses his successor, but many in the party want him gone before then, and his government has been shredded by scores of resignations.
A New Book About Wyoming's Big Nose George
Wyoming Has Polish MiGs for Ukraine
Not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the was talk of Poland giving Ukraine some of their MiG fighter planes.
Poland is now part of NATO. So they were willing to part with the older Russian planes for newer and more hi-tech Western planes.
For several reasons, the deal fell through. Ukraine will not get the planes.
HEY Ukraine!
If you're still interested, Wyoming has a few old Polish MiGs we would be happy to give you.