BREAKING: Sean Chambers to transfer from Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers announced via Twitter Thursday that he intends to transfer from the school after four adversity filled seasons in Laramie.

"My time at the University of Wyoming has been nothing short of amazing," Chambers tweeted. "To the coaches, thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime. To my teammates, I love you guys and I'm thankful for each and everyone of you guys. At this moment it is in the best interest of me to transfer from the University of Wyoming."

Chambers, one of the team's five team captains, becomes the seventh Wyoming football player to announce he is leaving the program since a season-ending loss to Hawaii.

He's the sixth player to leave in the last 48 hours, joining fellow quarterback Levi Williams, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, safeties Cameron Murray and Rome Weber, along with defensive end Victor Jones. Keyon Blankenbaker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 4.

Chambers started the first seven games of the season for the Cowboys under center and competed 50.8% of his passes while leading the Cowboys to a 4-3 record. The Kerman, Calif., product threw for 1,125 yards and six touchdowns and added 198 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Turnovers plagued the Cowboys early in conference play and played a major role in inserting Williams into the starting lineup. Chambers tossed three interceptions and lost the same amount of fumbles during UW's four-game skid

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt sophomore suffered three-straight season-ending leg injuries during his tenure at UW. After showing promise in his first-career start -- he completed 7-of-10 passes for 119 yards and two scores, along with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in a 34-21 road win over Colorado State back in 2018 -- Chambers suffered a broken fibula the following week against Air Force.

In 2019, Chambers was once again named the starter and kicked off the season with an upset win over Missouri. That afternoon in Laramie, the then-freshman blew through the Tigers defense for a 75-yard touchdown run, helping lift the Cowboys to a stunning 37-31 win.

In a Week 8 victory over Nevada, Chambers took a blow to his left knee while diving into the end zone late in the first half. He would miss the remainder of the season.

In just the third snap of the 2020 campaign, Chambers was rolled over on by a Wolf Pack defender in Reno. A broken leg would again cost him the rest of the season.

Chambers caps his Wyoming career with 2,312 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,092 yards and added 15 scores on the ground.

Wyoming now has just three active quarterbacks on its roster: Hank Gibbs, Jayden Clemons and Gavin Beerup. The team did ink incoming freshman Kaden Becker from Omaha on early signing day.

Chambers has two years of eligibility remaining.

