Ice Contributed to Freightliner Fatality in Sweetwater

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Albert Grant from New York died in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in Sweetwater County near Green River at 10:34 A.M.

In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, the freightliner combination unit, driven by Grant, was eastbound on Interstate 80, which was covered in ice, very slick, the wind was blowing extremely hard.

There was a crash ahead of the vehicle involving partial road blockage, and attempting to avoid it, Grant lost control of the vehicle, which rotated clockwise and exited the roadway to the left.

Once in the borrow ditch the freightliner tripped and rolled, coming to rest on the driver side.

While Grant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, it states it was improperly being used, causing him to be partially ejected, with the vehicle coming to rest on top of him.

To date, there have been 112 fatalities, and 104 crashes, on Wyoming's roadways this year, compared to 127 at the same point in 2020, 144 in 2019, 110 in 2018, and 121 in 2017.